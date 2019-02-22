TULSA, Oklahoma - A powerful low pressure system is about to bring more rapid weather changes to Green Country as we head into the start of our weekend.



Off-and-on showers will continue across eastern Oklahoma through our Friday night and into early Saturday morning. At the same time, a very strong area of low pressure will be taking shape across the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. Out ahead of this system, another fast-moving wave of showers and a few storms looks to sweep into Green Country Saturday morning.



Any showers and storms Saturday morning will be very fast-moving and very brief before drier air rushes into eastern Oklahoma. But a brief strong to severe storm will be possible through mid-morning Saturday. As those storm chances rapidly end, expect the winds to rapidly crank up!