Sheriff Woodrell's widow, Karen Woodrell Garner, says, “It’s scary to know that these criminals have such a far reach outside of prison. We think we are safer once they are locked up, but it appears they band together and commit more and more crimes. It’s very disappointing that these criminals have the opportunity to continue to do this and that the FCC doesn’t allow the prisons to use some type of jamming device. Hopefully, this will ensure he will never be released.”