Killer's Sentencing Is Cold Comfort For Tulsa Mother Who Lost Her Son
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Green Country man pleads guilty to shooting and killing his friend who was only 17. A judge sentenced Jeremiah Peer to 20 years in prison.
Jamie Brisbin says she still doesn’t really know the details leading up to the last moments of her son’s life. When the pain of losing her son Christian Jones becomes overwhelming, she goes to a creek by her home. She says the sound of the water helps her breathe.
When that doesn't work, she says she looks at pictures and videos and thinks of all the things Christian's life could've been, had he just been given the time.
"His smile was it all. Every time he walked into a room, that room just lit up because of his smile and his dimples," said Brisbin.
Brisbin has spent much of the last 18 months in and out of court rooms.
"It has been hard facing this in court for a year and a half. I have been at every court date for a year and a half," said Brisbin.
Even though Jeremiah Peer is headed to prison, Jamie’s son is gone forever.
"We have only got memories and pictures, they have got the real thing. Even though it's behind bars....they have still got the real thing. They can still go visit. Take him clothes. Take him some presents - we don't get to do that," said Brisbin.
Police say Peer told them he had a loaded a pistol, pointed it at Christian during horseplay and the gun accidentally fired. Prosecutors say Peer changed his story several times. Christian’s mother says while this conviction gives her some justice, she'll never have closure.
"I love him and miss him, and I wish I could bring him back," said Brisbin.
Peer must serve at least 17 years before he is eligible for parole. His attorney says this was a tragic accident. He says Christian's family lost their son, Jeremiah lost his best friend and Jeremiah 's family is losing him for possibly 20 years. Peer’s attorney says they are still exploring their options.
Paul (Christian’s step-dad) wanted to add a few words to the article. The note below was written by Jamie Brisbin. She asked us to include it in the story:
“Paul hasn’t broke down yet. He loved Christian dearly, they were two peas in a pod. They always gave each other a hard time. They were both dog lovers. Paul misses him so much- he can’t help but think of him all of the time. There isn’t a day that goes by that he doesn’t think about him. It hurts to know Christian won’t ever be back again.”