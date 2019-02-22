News
Couple Asks For Help Finding Stolen Trailer
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Colorado couple who just moved to Tulsa is asking for your help finding a trailer with special memories inside. They say they noticed their trailer was missing Thursday morning from 21st and Southwest Boulevard.
Several items were inside the trailer, including a homemade work bench from a father who had recently died.
The trailer is a 2006 Charmac trailer with Oklahoma tags 9P5831. The VIN number is 4RYC202086T110403.
If you have any information, you're asked to call the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.