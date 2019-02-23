News
Suspect In Jail After Leading Miami Police On High-Speed Chase
Saturday, February 23rd 2019
Updated:
OTTAWA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man is in the Ottawa County jail Friday night after leading Miami Police on a more than 20-minute chase.
Officers say they were called to reports of a man stealing $700 of merchandise from a store Thursday. When they arrived, they said the man tried to hit one of the officers and took off in a stolen car.
They eventually stopped him by spinning him out in a yard and arrested him.