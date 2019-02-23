Just before 2 Saturday morning Tulsa Police say a man robbed the QuickTrip at 51st West Avenue Near Highway 75. Then around 3:30 a.m. Sand Springs police say someone robbed another QuikTrip 7 miles away near Highway 97 and 41st.



Sand Spring police say just 3 minutes after the second robbery officers spotted a man walking with a tank top and jeans about a quarter mile from the crime scene. Officers say when they stopped him walking the man seemed flustered. Officers said later one of the clerks identified the man as the robber.