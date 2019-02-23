1 Suspect In Custody After 2 QuikTrips Are Robbed In Tulsa County
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two Northeast Oklahoma QuikTrips were robbed at gunpoint about two hours apart early Saturday morning.
Just before 2 Saturday morning Tulsa Police say a man robbed the QuickTrip at 51st West Avenue Near Highway 75. Then around 3:30 a.m. Sand Springs police say someone robbed another QuikTrip 7 miles away near Highway 97 and 41st.
Sand Spring police say just 3 minutes after the second robbery officers spotted a man walking with a tank top and jeans about a quarter mile from the crime scene. Officers say when they stopped him walking the man seemed flustered. Officers said later one of the clerks identified the man as the robber.
Right now that man is being interviewed by Sand Springs Police. Tulsa police say it's possible the two robberies are connected.