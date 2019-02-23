Murray Talks Baseball/Football Decision Saturday in Norman
Speaking at a media availability at halftime of the OU-Texas men's basketball game, Kyler Murray discussed his decision to choose the NFL over MLB.
"That organization, being with the A's, was the best possible situation for me just because they were so great throughout the football season, kind of leaving me alone and letting me do my own thing, and at the same time letting me know how much I meant to them and that type of stuff...Telling them, it was tough."
Murray was the Oakland A's 9th overall pick in last year's MLB draft. When asked about the A's possibly holding out hope of him having a change of heart and coming back to baseball, Murray said, "They can hold out all the hope they want to. I'm going to play football."
Murray is projected to go 13th to the Dolphins in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft.
Murray said he will participate in next week's NFL combine, but did not say which events he would participate in.
Several teams have reportedly expressed concern about Murray's weight more than his height. Murray said Saturday he's up to 205 pounds, up 10 pounds from his listed weight at OU.