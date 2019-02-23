IRS Reporting Smaller Returns This Year
The IRS is reporting tax returns are smaller this year than years past.
Fortunately, The AARP Tax Aide Program helps senior citizens with around 17,000 returns per year.
The state coordinator said they have 30 sites all across the state, with several sites right here in the Tulsa area.
You can show up to any one of the sites and sit down with someone who can help you fill out and file your tax returns, free of charge.
The coordinator said some sites are open several days a week to hopefully help senior citizens get the maximum return they possibly can.
"We have such a large population of senior citizens that need this assistance, because they can't afford what a paid preparer would charge," Johanna Graham said.
The AARP Tax Aide sites will be open through the tax season. To find a site closest to you, click here.