

Enjoy the next couple days of sunshine, because those nagging clouds are set to make a return soon. Another cold front will begin to approach Green Country on Tuesday, with clouds thickening back up. Right now it appears that front will hang north of Tulsa on Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s for much of the area, but be aware that Tuesday’s forecast could still shift noticeably cooler depending on where that stubborn front begins to set up.



That front will continue to very slowly ooze south on Wednesday, with areas of drizzle developing. As that front starts to impact more of Green Country, we’re likely to see a larger range of temperatures Wednesday with areas south of Tulsa still seeing 50s or warmer, but areas north of Tulsa only seeing 30s and 40s. Drizzle may also transition to some freezing drizzle Wednesday night and Thursday morning north of Tulsa, but at this time any impacts appear minimal.



Chillier temperatures in the 30s and 40s on Thursday look to be followed up by a short-lived bigger warm-up on Friday. Increasing southerly winds will try to usher us back into the 50s or perhaps warmer Friday afternoon, but what goes up must come down! A powerful cold front is currently on course to crash in by late Friday, with temperatures plummeting into the 20s and 30s on Saturday. We’ll keep you advised on this next cold blast through the week, but needless to say: Winter is not over yet!