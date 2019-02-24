Stellar Sunday Weather As Winds Relax
TULSA, Oklahoma - After dealing with some out of control winds on Saturday, we’re in for much calmer and very pleasant weather to round out the weekend!
Plan on tons of sunshine for our Sunday, which will help us warm up nicely! We’ll see highs climbing into the 50s this afternoon, with north winds only around 10 miles per hour on average. Even though it’ll be several degrees cooler than Saturday, the ample sunshine and lack of extreme wind will make it a beautiful day to get outside!
Above normal temperatures will continue to start the work week, with a rapid warm-up setting up for us on Monday. After starting the morning in the upper 20s, a return to south winds will help us surge into the lower 60s Monday afternoon! Monday will be noticeably windier though, with those south winds up in the 15 to 25 mile per hour range.
Enjoy the next couple days of sunshine, because those nagging clouds are set to make a return soon. Another cold front will begin to approach Green Country on Tuesday, with clouds thickening back up. Right now it appears that front will hang north of Tulsa on Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s for much of the area, but be aware that Tuesday’s forecast could still shift noticeably cooler depending on where that stubborn front begins to set up.
That front will continue to very slowly ooze south on Wednesday, with areas of drizzle developing. As that front starts to impact more of Green Country, we’re likely to see a larger range of temperatures Wednesday with areas south of Tulsa still seeing 50s or warmer, but areas north of Tulsa only seeing 30s and 40s. Drizzle may also transition to some freezing drizzle Wednesday night and Thursday morning north of Tulsa, but at this time any impacts appear minimal.
Chillier temperatures in the 30s and 40s on Thursday look to be followed up by a short-lived bigger warm-up on Friday. Increasing southerly winds will try to usher us back into the 50s or perhaps warmer Friday afternoon, but what goes up must come down! A powerful cold front is currently on course to crash in by late Friday, with temperatures plummeting into the 20s and 30s on Saturday. We’ll keep you advised on this next cold blast through the week, but needless to say: Winter is not over yet!
I hope you have a great Sunday, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!