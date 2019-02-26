News
Jenks High School Students Compete In Documentary Competition
JENKS, Oklahoma - Two Jenks High School film students are in the running to win a documentary competition.
Jackson Cropper and Jonathan Godfrey are finalists for C-SPAN's 2019 StudentCam competition.
Their film is called "Forging a Path - Striving to Become a More Perfect Union." They are also eligible for the "Fan Favorite" prize of $500.
Jackson and Jonathan interviewed Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, philanthropist George Kasier and State Senator Kevin Matthews for their documentary.
You can vote for them here.
You can vote now through March 3rd.