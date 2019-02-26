Owasso Plans Redistricting For Elementary Schools
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso parents will learn more about possible changes to the school district.
Owasso's superintendent says because of growth and the addition of a new elementary school, the district needs to draw new boundary lines for elementary school students.
The district says hundreds of students will be going new schools in the fall -- with the redistricting and the ninth elementary school -- Morrow Elementary -- opening in August.
The district says the changes will give students the space to learn and thrive.
Meetings for parents to ask questions and learn more are set 6:30 Tuesday night and Thursday, February 28th at the 6th Grade Center Library.
The district hopes to take a final plan to the school board March 12th.
If approved the changes would take effect in August.
You can find more information about the redistricting plans here.