OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso parents will learn more about possible changes to the school district.

Owasso's superintendent says because of growth and the addition of a new elementary school, the district needs to draw new boundary lines for elementary school students.

The district says hundreds of students will be going new schools in the fall -- with the redistricting and the ninth elementary school -- Morrow Elementary -- opening in August.

The district says the changes will give students the space to learn and thrive.

Meetings for parents to ask questions and learn more are set 6:30 Tuesday night and Thursday, February 28th at the 6th Grade Center Library.

The district hopes to take a final plan to the school board March 12th.

If approved the changes would take effect in August.

You can find more information about the redistricting plans here.

 