Two Trucks Stolen From Wagoner County Fire Department, Deputies Say
Red Bird, Oklahoma - The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is looking for whoever stole two trucks from the Red Bird Fire Department.
Deputies say the assistant fire chief walked into the fire department Wednesday morning to find two brush rig fire trucks missing. They say the suspect pried open two back doors to get inside.
Deputies say the trucks that were stolen are the most used vehicles by the department. They say all the equipment on the trucks was taken as well.
If you have any information on the suspects or whereabouts of the fire trucks, contact the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124 or 918-485-7799.