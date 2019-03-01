The DOJ said federal authorities examined all of the material and evidence in the State case generated by the TPD, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Tulsa District Attorney’s Office. The DOJ found the evidence is insufficient to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Shelby’s use of force was “objectively unreasonable” under the Supreme Court’s definition or to rebut her assertion that she fired in self-defense with the mistaken belief that Crutcher reached into his vehicle to get a weapon.