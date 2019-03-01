School Leaders Hope $32M Bond Issue Passes In Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Voters in Sand Springs finished up early voting on Friday for a more than $32 million bond issue. Remaining voters will head to the polls on Tuesday.
School leaders say it's important because of aging facilities, especially at their 9th-grade center. The building is nearly 100 years old and houses more than 400 students.
"We're fitting about 30 to 35 ninth grade students in classrooms that would fit maybe 20 elementary school kids," said Sherry Durkee, Superintendent of the district.
Durkee said their plan is to build a new center attached to Charles Page High School, which will include a STEM academy.
"It's just impossible to do the things you need to do with that much money so it's critical for us," she said.
The bond, along with a smaller transportation one, is the biggest they've had in several years. Durkee says besides just the 9th-grade center, half of it would go to critical maintenance needs, and other portions would go towards projects like a new storm shelter, new turf for the football field, and technology.
"We've spent 18 months and just planning and structuring what our priorities were with the district," Durkee said.
Durkee says the bonds will not raise taxes, and she's hopeful voters will support them like they've done for so many years before.
"Our district historically has done a really great job, once bonds roll off, we incorporate another one and our community has been super supportive making sure that happens," she said.
The bonds need 60% of the vote to pass. If they do, construction will begin in May.