The main band of snow will move quickly across eastern Oklahoma from about 4 AM to 7 AM this morning. Moderate snow will be expected with this main band, with some occasional heavy bursts possible. A very quick half-inch to an inch of snow accumulation will be possible in the Tulsa metro through about sunrise, with slightly heavier totals of 1 to 2 inches possible north of Tulsa near the Oklahoma-Kansas state line. South of Tulsa closer to I-40 and into southeastern Oklahoma, this will fall as more of a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow with lesser accumulations expected.



This primary band of snow and wintry weather will be quickly moving out of eastern Oklahoma after 7 AM to 8 AM, with mainly lingering flurries hanging around until late morning. But some slick travel is likely particularly across northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas with surface temperatures falling well below freezing.



In addition to the early morning wintry precipitation, some bitterly cold air is also surging in. Temperatures will be falling into the upper teens and lower 20s during the day, and with increasing north winds we’ll see wind chill values fall into the single digits. It will turn dangerously cold heading into Monday morning with lows dipping into the single digits and wind chill values well below zero! Prepare now for some extremely cold weather.



