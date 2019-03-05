TULSA, Oklahoma - Ever wish you could go back to prom?

That's the idea behind Mom Prom benefiting Assistance in Health Care.

Mom Prom is Saturday March 9th at 7 p.m. at the Greenwood Cultural Center.

Tickets are $35. 

There will be dancing, raffle prizes, tackiest dress contest, and the crowning of a Cancer Survivor Prom Queen. 

Over 95 percent of the proceeds go to Assistance in Health Care. 

Assistance in Health Care Helps cancer patients treating in the Tulsa area with non-medical living expenses. 

You can get ticket to Mom Prom here. 