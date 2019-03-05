Sheriff's Office Steps Up To Help Rescue Horses In Wagoner County
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - Several horses are on the road to recovery thanks to members of the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office.
It was an animal neglect call that brought deputies to a property near Okay last month where they found four horses in need of care. They say the owner was unable to take care of the animals due to recent health issues and agreed to relinquish ownership if deputies could find a rescue location.
To make sure the horses were well fed before cold temperatures settled in, Undersheriff Todd Riggs and Orscheln Farm & Home in Wagoner donated hay and high nutrient feed.
The horses were eventually taken in by Blaze's Tribute Equine Rescue where they will be cared for until they recover. From there, they'll be available for adoption.
"Big shout out to Orscheln's, Blaze's Tribute Equine Rescue , and my Undersheriff Todd Riggs for their contributions to this unfortunate situation. We hope these horses recover quickly so they can be adopted out," said Sheriff Chris Elliot.
The sheriff's office says this is the second time in a year that Blaze’s Equine Rescue has partnered with the Sheriff’s Office to rescue neglected horses.