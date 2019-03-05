News
Suspect Dead In Muskogee Officer-Involved Shooting
Tuesday, March 5th 2019, 4:39 PM CST
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Muskogee Police confirm a person is dead in an officer-involved shooting. Public Information Officer Lincoln Anderson told News On 6 the shooting took place in the 1500 block of North 18th Street.
He said he was called to that address a little after 4 p.m.
A source tells us the shooting took place in a domestic incident at a home. We're told a man stabbed a woman and refused to comply with officers that came to the house.
Police used non-lethal means at first, but the man ran at police with a knife, the source said.
