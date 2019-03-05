Tulsa's Gathering Place Launches New Park App
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's Gathering Place launched a new app on Tuesday that will make it easier to get around the park.
The app keeps guests connected to the park before, during and after their visit. An interactive park map helps people plan their visit and uses way-finding to help navigate around the park. It can deliver real-time notifications to enhance the visitors' experience.
A calendar lets you keep track of all the events, concerts and festivals and helps you decide where to eat. There's even an interactive photo booth. The app is sponsored by AARP Oklahoma and park leaders say it's easy to use for all ages.
"It was very cool to see children and seniors equally having the ability to interface within a friendly manner so utility would probably be the greatest part," said Gathering Place Executive Director Tony Moore
The app is available for free download on both iPhone and Android.