Goodwill Credits The "Marie Kondo Effect" For Rising Donations
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - You may have heard donations are up at Goodwill and something we’ll call the Marie Kondo Effect is one of the reasons why. She is the Netflix star who encourages fans to get rid of things in their home that no longer spark joy for them.
People have responded. Goodwill says donations are up about 20%. The increased donations go to Goodwill’s processing site on Southwest Boulevard in Tulsa. Once processed, the good stuff goes to one of 11 Goodwill stores in Northeast Oklahoma and Southwest Missouri.
“You never know what you are gonna get into when you start digging through the carts,” says Debbie Tribble, the processing coordinator in Tulsa.
The proceeds from the sales go to funding the Goodwill program which provides jobs and job training to folks who need it.