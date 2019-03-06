News
Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect In Stolen Vehicle Pursuit
Wednesday, March 6th 2019, 6:09 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are searching for a suspect after a police pursuit ended with a crash just west of the Gilcrease Museum.
According to police, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop when the saw a vehicle being driven recklessly but the driver of the vehicle took off. While in pursuit officers were able to determine the vehicle was stolen. Officers say that eventually, the vehicle hit a tree at which point the driver and two passengers bailed from the vehicle and ran away on foot.
TPD says they the have two of the three in custody. A helicopter is in the air looking for the third.