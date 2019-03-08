Fire Damages Tulsa Apartment Complex
TULSA, Oklahoma - Firefighters responded twice to an apartment fire at 81st Street and Yale.
Firefighters say they were initially called out to the complex around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning and found flames near a water heater in one of the units.
They put out those flames but fire crews say they were called out here again a few minutes later because of reports of a second fire, which they say turned to be strong smoke from the original fire.
Firefighters say neighbors did have working smoke alarms, which helped them get out quickly.
Firefighters say two apartments were affected and while those neighbors will need to stay somewhere else for a while, they say the apartment should be able to make repairs on the units.
Firefighters say no one was hurt.