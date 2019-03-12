Bill Regulating Medical Marijuana Heads To Governor's Desk
TULSA, Oklahoma - A bill that establishes new medical marijuana regulations is headed to the governor's desk.
The state senate voted 43 to 5 Monday for what's known as the "Unity Bill."
Governor Kevin Stitt will now decide whether to sign it into law.
It's called the "Unity Bill" because of its support from various factions of the cannabis industry.
It puts guidelines in place for testing, packing, advertising and labeling of the marijuana.
Senators who support the bill say it's not perfect, but they believe it's a strong start on protecting the industry.
Many opponents are against the testing requirements for proper potency and the clause allowing employers to turn down applicants with medical marijuana cards for what they're calling "safety sensitive jobs," like operating heavy machinery or driving a school bus.