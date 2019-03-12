News
Governor To Disband Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Aviation Unit
GROVE, Oklahoma - Governor Kevin Stitt plans to disband the aviation unit of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol putting those troopers back in patrol cars.
It's a decision the manager of the Grove airport says will hurt much of Oklahoma. In a Facebook post, Lisa Jewett says two OHP pilots stationed in Grove are often called on to help nearby police departments.
She says "Removing these officers and the aircraft will have a negative impact on the safety of our communities."