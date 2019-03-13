A Tulsa teen one month away from facing a jury for the shooting death of a Broken Arrow School teacher has entered a blind plea of guilty. A blind plea means Deonte Green is entering the plea without a sentencing agreement and will be sentenced by a judge instead of a jury.

Deonte Green had earlier pleaded not guilty to 20 counts including first-degree murder, first-degree rape and kidnapping.

Related Story: Trial Nears For Teen Accused Of Broken Arrow Teacher's Death