TULSA, Oklahoma - The Rotary Club of Tulsa honored an officer and firefighter of the year Wednesday who have gone above and beyond to serve their community.



Kelly Meeks became a firefighter because she wanted to help people. Not only does she work fire scenes, rescues and medical calls, but she's volunteered at Little Light House for 10 years. She also delivers Meals on Wheels and serves on the department's peer-to-peer team that helps firefighter process traumatic scenes.