Broken Arrow Woman Fulfills Dream Of Competing On 'The Price Is Right'
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - If you are a fan of “The Price is Right”, then being an actual contestant is probably on your bucket list.
So it is for Aubrey Ballard, she’s watched for years, and last month she had a chance to be in the audience, and hoped for a chance to get called to contestant row. Not only did she hear her name called, but she also made it to the big finish, the Showcase Showdown.
Ultimately, she did not win. Her bid for a kitchen full of new appliances and a trip to Sicily was over by over by $25. Instead, she brought home memories for a lifetime.