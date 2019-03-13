Tulsa Food Truck Owner Recovering From Accident
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa food truck manager is in the hospital tonight after suffering an injury on the job, now people who own other food trucks are stepping up to help keep his business open.
“That’s his art,” said Josh Baker’s friend and co-worker, Maggie Cottingim. “I go to the canvas and he goes to the kitchen.”
Cottingim says Josh Baker has been cooking for most of his life so he decided to open the Bachelor's Table food truck. He makes anything from burgers, to chili to enchiladas.
Last week when Josh was cleaning up, he was trying to push a generator out of the truck, when it got too close to the edge.
“It just happened to shimmy too far and he couldn’t stop, it tipped over and his head came down on the hitch,” said Cottingim.
Maggie called 911 and he was taken to the hospital.
She says it could take up to six months for him to be back at work.
“A piece of his skull has been taken out. it just has skin over it so he’s not going to be able to do anything even close to anything that could touch his head,” said Cottingim.
Baker's Daughter started a Go Fund me to help pay for medical expenses since he is self-employed.
But in the meantime, they are trying to keep the truck open to help generate income.
“We both have mortgages so if you don’t work, you don’t eat,” said Cottingim.
The night after Josh was injured, he was supposed to do a gig at Fuel 66, and they weren't sure they were able to do it until other food trucks stepped in to help.
“They did the massive amount of prep, got it all ready, I showed up, a bunch of other people showed up, ran the food, helped them cook it,” said Cottingim.
Maggie says friends and even strangers have asked about Josh.
“I went to Sam’s today to buy a few things that we needed and I don’t usually talk to anyone while I’m on a Sam’s run and about 8 people stopped me to ask how he was,” said Cottingim. “I didn’t even know they knew who we were.”
She says one of the things Josh is known for is his kind heart, even going out of his way to feed the homeless a few months ago while they were doing a gig at Intercircle downtown.
“As I was walking up, his little checkered baskets that we serve food in, were just dotted over because he was feeding people. That area has a lot of homeless people and he wasn’t even open yet,” said Cottingim. “He's really sweet.”
There is a Go Fund Me set up to help pay for Josh's medical expenses: GO FUND ME