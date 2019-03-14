Officer-Involved Shooting Near Sallisaw Leaves Suspect Dead
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Oklahoma - A suspect is dead after a shooting in Sequoyah County.
The sheriff says at least one Sallisaw officer shot the man.
Traffic is being diverted around the scene on highway 59, where OSBI is investigating along with police and deputies.
The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office says two Sallisaw Police officers showed up to this area after a business called them about a suspicious person.
Sheriff Larry Lane says the suspect took out a knife, and officers fired at him.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
At this point, Lane says he doesn't know how many shots were fired.
We do know Sallisaw police officers have body cameras, and we’re working to learn if they were on during the shooting.
Right now the suspect’s name is not being released, while investigators work to identify his family.