737 Max 8 Grounding Impacts Owasso School's Mission Trip
OWASSO, Oklahoma - An Owasso school's mission trip felt the weight of the Boeing 737 MAX grounding.
The Spanish class at Rejoice High School in Owasso was set to fly out to Costa Rica Wednesday, but their flight kept getting delayed because of the strong wind.
It eventually got canceled following the FAA's decision to ground all 737 MAX 8 jets.
The school says thankfully they were able to book another flight for this weekend.
"This is something we are really excited about every year, this mission trip," said teacher Lora Greenwood.
The students will drive to Dallas on Saturday before flying to Costa Rica on Sunday. While in San Jose they will work with at-risk youth in the city.