It's almost like the searchers were listening.



The Petrel crew found the Wasp on the other side of Guadalcanal, more or less, where Forrester said it was. She was a mere 2.5 miles down, so a mile less deep than Hornet. But the Wasp was actually harder to find because the research on where she sank was less clear.



"As they say, you gotta be good to be lucky. But were you more lucky or more good?" Phillips asked.