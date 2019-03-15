News
Man Charged After Hitting Deputy At Roadblock In Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man accused of driving past a roadblock in Rogers County and hitting a deputy has now been charged.
Prosecutors charged Zachary Vaughan Friday with assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and Battery on a police officer.
Rogers County deputies say they were diverting traffic after an accident on Highway 169 near Talala when Vaughan drove through the crash scene and hit the deputy with his side mirror.