Verdigris Police Investigate Injury Crash
Friday, March 15th 2019, 6:45 PM CDT
VERDIGRIS, Oklahoma - Emergency crews responded to an injury crash near Verdigris Friday evening. The crash took place around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Port Road and EW 410 Road.
Verdigris police and firefighters were on scene, and News On 6 was told a medical helicopter had responded.
There were three vehicles involved, and debris was scattered across the roadway. The roads were closed as police investigated the crash.
Two of the cars had major damage. The third, which appeared to be a black Chevy Camaro, did not have as much visible damage.
We are working to learn more about the collision.