Sooners Earn Number 9 Seed In Southern Division Of NCAA Tournament
Sunday, March 17th 2019, 5:42 PM CDT
The Oklahoma Sooners are going dancing once again.
Sunday afternoon, OU learned they had earned a no. 9 seed in the South region and will face Ole Miss on Friday in Columbia, SC. It’s the second straight year the Sooners have earned an NCAA tournament invitation, and sixth in the last seven years.
It will be the first matchup with Ole Miss for everyone involved with the Sooners, including head coach Lon Kruger. The last matchup came in 2000, with the Rebels winning 60-55. All-time, OU is 1-2 against Ole Miss, with all three matchups coming in consecutive years from 1998-2000.
OU finished the 2018-19 season 19-13 overall, 7-11 in the Big 12, and lost to West Virginia, 72-71, in the first round of the Big 12 tournament.