March Madness Returns To Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - For the third time in eight years March Madness is coming to Tulsa.
Eight teams from around the country will play on the hardwood just installed at the BOK Center.
The NCAA shipped the court in pieces to Tulsa. Dozens of workers spent all day Sunday installing it.
The tournament manager says it's a lot of work, but it'll bring a lot of crowds to Tulsa.
"Restaurants will be full, and night clubs, places in the evenings where you want to go out and get a cocktail or something, they are going to be full, its a win-win," says Don Tomkalski.
The games start on Friday.
There will be an open practice on Thursday. It starts at 11 a.m. and is free to attend.
For ticket information click here.