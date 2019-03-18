News
Mobile Eatery Trucks Provide Spring Break Meals
TULSA, Oklahoma - Today is the start of Spring Break, and for many families in Tulsa that means coming up with extra plans for extra meals.
For the next week - during spring break - the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will have mobile eatery trucks stationed around Tulsa.
The meals will be free and available from differing times between 11 a.m. and 1:30 pm. at the Meadows, Sierra Pointe and Apache manor apartments.
The meals will also be available at Riverview, Bradford and Edenwood apartments.
All children must be present to receive the meals.
