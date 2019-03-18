News
Okmulgee County Man Arrested For Trying To Exploit A Minor
Monday, March 18th 2019, 3:50 PM CDT
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested the Assistant Fire Chief for the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant.
According to investigators, Keith McVicker had been in contact with undercover officers for several weeks and attempted to arrange a meeting with an underage female for sexual intercourse. On Monday, McVicker traveled to Henryetta to meet the child but was confronted by the undercover officers and arrested.
The investigation is ongoing to determine if McVicker had met with previous victims. The suspect was booked into Okmulgee County Jail on a complaint of Lewd or Indecent Proposals to a Minor.