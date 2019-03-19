News
Police: Owasso Burglary Suspect Shot, Killed By Teen
Tuesday, March 19th 2019, 3:56 AM CDT

OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso Police say the resident of a home shot and killed a man near east 76th Street North and North 129th East Avenue.
Police say they got a call around 11:30 p.m. Monday night from a man who said someone broke into his home.
They say the 18-year-old caller told them he shot at the intruder to defend himself.
When officers got the the home, they found a man inside with a gunshot wound.
They identify the intruder as Zachary Daniel Sparkman, 30. They say Sparkman died at the scene.
Police tell us the caller was not injured.