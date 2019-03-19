News
Oklahoma Military Construction Projects May Be Impacted By Border Wall
Oklahoma - The Pentagon has sent a 20 page list of military construction projects to lawmakers who want to know which might be cut to pay for President Donald Trump's wall along the Mexican border.
Hundreds of projects listed have a combined price tag of around $12.9 billion.
But Defense Department officials say some projects listed won't be cut.
News On 6 found four on the list from Oklahoma - projects at Lexington, Altus Air Force Base, McAlester and Tulsa Air National Guard.
The one in Tulsa is the construction of an $8 million small arms range.
The project in McAlester is a $7 million "bulk diesel replacement."