OMMA Call Center Closed To Process Applications
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority call center has been closed for about a month.
Staff said this is because they are getting thousands of applications sent in. This is the first medical marijuana program in the state, and staff said that is part of the reason they couldn't fully anticipate the volume of applications they would receive.
In total the OMMA said they've received around 81 thousand applications total.
The Communications Manager for the OMMA, Melissa Miller said they are getting in around 5,000 applications every week and then turning around and approving them.
Miller said they have seen the volume steadily increase in recent months and weeks.
"It could be word of mouth just taking some time to get their recommendations in and finding a doctor," said Miller.
Currently they have 23 employees reviewing and processing applications, 10 of those they've added since the end of January.
Miller said to make sure the questions are getting answered, they are trying to take other steps while the call center is down.
"We do have a patient contact from on our website under our help tab, where people can fill that out if they need to," she said.
Anyone submitting an application should get a response within 14 days. OMMA staff said that is their main priority.