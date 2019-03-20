Nowata County Commissioners To Meet, Discuss Sheriff's Resignation
NOWATA COUNTY, Oklahoma - County Commissioners in Nowata are meeting to talk about the sheriff's resignation.
Terry Sue Barnett resigned Monday effective immediately, and most of her employees left with her.
Right now, the Nowata County Sheriff's Office does not have any deputies.
There are only three dispatchers and two jailers on staff.
The mass resignation comes after safety concerns at the jail following a carbon monoxide leak, and an order by Judge Carl Gibson to reopen the jail.
Terry Sue Barnett's resignation letter lists the budget and safety concerns she has - including a situation where a snake fell on an inmate's head while opening a door in the jail.
She also says the fire alarm system is not in place, and says inmates have been shocked while in the shower because of electrical issues. Barnett says reopening the jail would jeopardize the lives of inmates.
The meeting starts at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday and News On 6 will be there to let you know what happens.