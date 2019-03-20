News
Tulsa Man Arrested, Faces Kidnapping Charges
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is behind bars facing charges after two women say he held them hostage.
Ernest Jo Petty is in jail and faces several charges--including two for kidnapping and one for a sex crime.
The arrest report says that Petty showed up at a home where two women were staying.
They say he had a gun with him and told the women he would kill them if they left without permission.
Both women told police they were scared of what he might do.
One of the women was able to get away and called police from a nearby doctor's office. while she was gone the other woman says Petty forced her to perform a sex act.
He is in the Tulsa County Jail now.