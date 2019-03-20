Crime
Tulsa Chase Ends With 1 Person Arrested
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say Tuesday night they tried to stop an SUV on Highway 169 at 31st Street, but Jimmy Jenkins Jr. took off.
The pursuit ended around 41st Street North when Troopers say the suspect drove off the road and bailed out of the SUV.
The Tulsa Police Department's helicopter and a K-9 officer found the suspect near Lake Yahola.
Troopers say Jenkins' mother, another woman, and a child were in the SUV for the whole thing.
One woman received treatment for whiplash.
Jenkins is now in the Tulsa County Jail facing a number of charges.