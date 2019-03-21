News
Some Tulsa Streets Close Friday For March Madness
TULSA, Oklahoma - There will be some street closures in downtown Tulsa on Friday when March Madness games tip off at the BOK Center.
The outside lane of southbound First Street will be closed between Frisco and Denver on Friday from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Denver between First and Third Streets will also be closed from 11 p.m. to midnight on Friday.
Tulsa police say 3rd Street will also be closed between Denver and Frisco for a few hours over the weekend.