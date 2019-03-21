News
Police Investigate Tulsa's 9th Homicide
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police are investigating a homicide after discovering a burned body at a home in a neighborhood near 46th Street North and Peoria.
The victim has not yet been identified because the body is so badly burned.
Officials say they received information Wednesday about a possible homicide in this area, and when they got to this residence they found a woman who had been killed.
Police also located a suspect outside the house.
Police say it appears that a woman named Jessica McBride was trying to enter the house again with lighter fluid.
Detectives tell us a fire was set earlier in the day and they believe McBride was back to restart the fire.
McBride is now in the Tulsa County Jail.
This is Tulsa's 9th homicide of 2019.