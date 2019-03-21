Tulsa Police: Suspect Says She Strangled Woman, Burned Body
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police are investigating a homicide after discovering a burned body at a home in a neighborhood near 46th Street North and Peoria.
The victim has not yet been identified because the body is so badly burned.
Officials say they received information Wednesday about a possible homicide in this area, and when they got to this residence they found a woman who had been killed.
The suspect--Jessica Lavon McBride--is now in the Tulsa County jail facing a murder charge and a charge for arson.
According to the arrest report, McBride admits she strangled the victim a few days ago after they got in an argument.
When police arrived at the residence to investigate, they found the remains of the woman who had been killed.
Police also located McBride outside the house with camp fuel in her hand, and she later told them this was her second attempt to destroy evidence.
McBride is now in the Tulsa County Jail.
This is Tulsa's 9th homicide of 2019.