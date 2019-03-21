News
Demolition Of Tulsa Building Helps Raise Breast Cancer Awareness
TULSA, Oklahoma - Demolition crews are tearing down a hot pink building at Admiral and Mingo.
Freedom Homes recently moved into a new office building and decided to paint their old one pink in support of Komen Tulsa.
General Manager William Long's wife was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and he's wanting to "Bust Down Breast Cancer" with the building demolition Thursday.
Long says he just wanted to do something to raise awareness to breast cancer and thought this would be a fun way to do it.