News
Bicyclist Critically Injured In NW OKC Hit-And-Run Identified
Thursday, March 21st 2019, 7:55 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - A bicyclist hit and critically injured in a Thursday-morning hit-and-run has been identified, according to police.
Chad Ryan Epley, 31, was hit by a car in the area of Northwest 16th Street and Classen Boulevard, an area in which he lives.
The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. Police told News 9 that Epley was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Police do not have a suspect or vehicle description at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.
This is a developing story.