Sapulpa Police Look For Truck Driver Involved In Crash
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Sapulpa Police are searching for the driver of a white Ford pickup truck they say caused a rollover accident.
The crash happened along New Sapulpa Road and W. 76th Street on March 7th and was captured on surveillance video.
“When you see how violently the vehicle rolled, you’d think wow, how did anyone survive that?” said Lt. Troy Foreman, the investigator on the case.
Foreman says a woman and her grandson, five-year-old Kache, were riding in a red SUV when the white pickup quickly crossed into their lane. Trying to avoid it, the grandmother lost control and rolled the vehicle at least four times.
Kache was thrown more than 30 feet through the back window.
“Apparently the grandson had unbuckled his seatbelt, taken it off for whatever reason, and she was unaware of that,” Foreman said.
Kache broke his elbow, but family says, other than that, he’s doing okay. His grandmother only suffered some bumps and bruises.
Police say they want to speak with the driver of the pickup to get their side of the story.
“There’s no doubt that he knew,” said Foreman. “I mean she spun out right in front of him.”
If you have any information about the crash, you’re asked to call Sapulpa Police.