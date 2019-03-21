News
Tulsa Firefighters Rescue Cat That Hitched Ride From Mustang
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa firefighters are trying to help a cat find its way back home after the pet hitched a ride across the state. Crews came out to rescue the cat, which had climbed into the motor compartment of a car.
The driver of the car had come all the way from Mustang. Now firefighters are hoping someone will recognize the cat.
The female cat has no tags or microchip. The cat appears to be someone's pet and has been cared for, firefighters said.
TFD said Ladder 23 B Platoon crew, led by Captain Howard Whitehill, rescued the cat.